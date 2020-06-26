5217 E Spring Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming & recently upgraded single level house in desirable neighborhood. New exterior and interior paint. Large upgraded kitchen. New wood laminate floors throughout. New contemporary baseboards throughout Renovated bathroom with new sink, paint, and shower fixtures. New stove. 2 car garage. Large backyard with private and enclosed patio. Close to freeway. Close to airport. Won't last long. Remodeling finished. In process of cleaning. No pets. Must have good income and good credit. Available asap. Now!