All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5217 E Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5217 E Spring Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

5217 E Spring Street

5217 East Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5217 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming & recently upgraded single level house in desirable neighborhood. New exterior and interior paint. Large upgraded kitchen. New wood laminate floors throughout. New contemporary baseboards throughout Renovated bathroom with new sink, paint, and shower fixtures. New stove. 2 car garage. Large backyard with private and enclosed patio. Close to freeway. Close to airport. Won't last long. Remodeling finished. In process of cleaning. No pets. Must have good income and good credit. Available asap. Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 E Spring Street have any available units?
5217 E Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 E Spring Street have?
Some of 5217 E Spring Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 E Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
5217 E Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 E Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 5217 E Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5217 E Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 5217 E Spring Street offers parking.
Does 5217 E Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 E Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 E Spring Street have a pool?
No, 5217 E Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 5217 E Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 5217 E Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 E Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 E Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine