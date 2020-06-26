5214 East 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded Colonial Plantation home in the premier historic district of Rose Park South. Featuring three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with a fabulous upgraded kitchen with all the modern elements you have been looking including brand new stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Enjoy the sunny breakfast nook adjacent to the kitchen and tons of built in storage. All three spacious bedrooms are upstairs including the grand master suite with upgraded master bathroom. Romantic balcony off master suite with backyard and blue sky views. Additional features include new flooring, paint, carpet, and inside laundry room. Long, elegant driveway with two car garage and plenty of extra parking. Sunny and private grassy backyard with ample entertaining space. Walk to Retro Row and bike to the beach.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.