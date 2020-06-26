All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

5214 East 5th Street

5214 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5214 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Colonial Plantation home in the premier historic district of Rose Park South. Featuring three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with a fabulous upgraded kitchen with all the modern elements you have been looking including brand new stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Enjoy the sunny breakfast nook adjacent to the kitchen and tons of built in storage. All three spacious bedrooms are upstairs including the grand master suite with upgraded master bathroom. Romantic balcony off master suite with backyard and blue sky views. Additional features include new flooring, paint, carpet, and inside laundry room. Long, elegant driveway with two car garage and plenty of extra parking. Sunny and private grassy backyard with ample entertaining space. Walk to Retro Row and bike to the beach.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 East 5th Street have any available units?
5214 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 East 5th Street have?
Some of 5214 East 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5214 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5214 East 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5214 East 5th Street offers parking.
Does 5214 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 5214 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5214 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 5214 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
