Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Daisy Avenue

516 Daisy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Daisy Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful front duplex apartment has been totally remodeled inside and features an attached 1-car garage, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, stove, and a spacious living room and bedroom. Also featured is beautiful crown molding, 4" baseboards, laminate flooring, and fresh paint throughout, making this home feel modern and inviting. The large kitchen boasts rich wood cabinets and fresh granite counter tops with stone back splashes. Located just blocks from downtown and within walking distance to trendy shops, cafes and entertainment. Located near Daisy Ave. and 6th St.

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the link below on your smartphone ****https://secure.rently.com/properties/723377?source=marketing****

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Daisy Avenue have any available units?
516 Daisy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Daisy Avenue have?
Some of 516 Daisy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Daisy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Daisy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Daisy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Daisy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 516 Daisy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 Daisy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 516 Daisy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Daisy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Daisy Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Daisy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Daisy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Daisy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Daisy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Daisy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
