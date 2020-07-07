506 Ohio Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE TO VIEW TODAY! CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269



Ohio Apartments is a beautiful small property featuring fully renovated units and a common area laundry room. It is conveniently located near 710 Freeway and all the restaurants and stores of the 4th St and Arts District of Long Beach.



Both our units feature warm color scheme, all appliances, and upgraded bathrooms.

*Photos shown are from similar unit in the same building.



Contact Emily today to get more information on these units!



LEASE DETAILS

11 Month Lease

2 bed, 2 bath + Den 2nd Floor unit with balcony + parking for one vehicle

Rent: $2,195 + $1,000 Deposit on Approved Credit

Available Now!



1 bed, 1 bath + parking for 1 vehicle

Rent: $1,595 + $500 Deposit on Approved Credit

Available: February 20, 2020



Pet Friendly with $500 pet deposit and $30/month per pet rent



UNIT DETAILS

Elegant color scheme

Closet Doors

Ceiling fans

Hardwood floors and fresh carpet throughout

Vertical Blinds

Balcony



COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Common Area Laundry Room

On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests

24/7 Emergency Maintenance On Call



Call or text Emily Rizvi to get more information on how to apply for this lovely unit! 714-628-6269



506 Ohio Apartments are located in Long Beach and are professionally managed by Pan American Properties



506 Ohio Ave. Long Beach CA 90814



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13015940



(RLNE5513724)