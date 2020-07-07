506 Ohio Avenue

Amenities
AVAILABLE TO VIEW TODAY! CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269
Ohio Apartments is a beautiful small property featuring fully renovated units and a common area laundry room. It is conveniently located near 710 Freeway and all the restaurants and stores of the 4th St and Arts District of Long Beach.
Both our units feature warm color scheme, all appliances, and upgraded bathrooms.
*Photos shown are from similar unit in the same building.
Contact Emily today to get more information on these units!
LEASE DETAILS
11 Month Lease
2 bed, 2 bath + Den 2nd Floor unit with balcony + parking for one vehicle
Rent: $2,195 + $1,000 Deposit on Approved Credit
Available Now!
1 bed, 1 bath + parking for 1 vehicle
Rent: $1,595 + $500 Deposit on Approved Credit
Available: February 20, 2020
Pet Friendly with $500 pet deposit and $30/month per pet rent
UNIT DETAILS
Elegant color scheme
Closet Doors
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors and fresh carpet throughout
Vertical Blinds
Balcony
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Common Area Laundry Room
On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests
24/7 Emergency Maintenance On Call
Call or text Emily Rizvi to get more information on how to apply for this lovely unit! 714-628-6269
506 Ohio Apartments are located in Long Beach and are professionally managed by Pan American Properties
506 Ohio Ave. Long Beach CA 90814
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13015940
