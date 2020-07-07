All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 506 Ohio Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
506 Ohio Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

506 Ohio Avenue

506 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

506 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE TO VIEW TODAY! CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269

Ohio Apartments is a beautiful small property featuring fully renovated units and a common area laundry room. It is conveniently located near 710 Freeway and all the restaurants and stores of the 4th St and Arts District of Long Beach.

Both our units feature warm color scheme, all appliances, and upgraded bathrooms.
*Photos shown are from similar unit in the same building.

Contact Emily today to get more information on these units!

LEASE DETAILS
11 Month Lease
2 bed, 2 bath + Den 2nd Floor unit with balcony + parking for one vehicle
Rent: $2,195 + $1,000 Deposit on Approved Credit
Available Now!

1 bed, 1 bath + parking for 1 vehicle
Rent: $1,595 + $500 Deposit on Approved Credit
Available: February 20, 2020

Pet Friendly with $500 pet deposit and $30/month per pet rent

UNIT DETAILS
Elegant color scheme
Closet Doors
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors and fresh carpet throughout
Vertical Blinds
Balcony

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Common Area Laundry Room
On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests
24/7 Emergency Maintenance On Call

Call or text Emily Rizvi to get more information on how to apply for this lovely unit! 714-628-6269

506 Ohio Apartments are located in Long Beach and are professionally managed by Pan American Properties

506 Ohio Ave. Long Beach CA 90814

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13015940

(RLNE5513724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Ohio Avenue have any available units?
506 Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 506 Ohio Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
506 Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Ohio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 506 Ohio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 506 Ohio Avenue offers parking.
Does 506 Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 506 Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 506 Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 506 Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine