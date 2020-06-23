5 69th Place

Amenities

Available for lease, a lovely 2 story beachfront home that offers panoramic views of the ocean of the hidden gem in Long Beach, the Peninsula. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is well kept in its original mid-century interior design. The timeless beauty and simplicity of this home allow the occupants to appreciate the beauty of the ocean and enjoy its location. Imagine yourself watching a spectacular sunset all year round and listening to the peaceful sounds of the wave crashing. The home located on a corner lot, there's plenty of natural lights throughout the home. This is an opportunity for you to treat yourself living in one of the remarkable homes on the beachfront. Two-year lease preferred, no smoker, no pet. Give us a call for a private tour.