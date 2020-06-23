All apartments in Long Beach
5 69th Place
5 69th Place

5 69th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5 69th Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for lease, a lovely 2 story beachfront home that offers panoramic views of the ocean of the hidden gem in Long Beach, the Peninsula. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is well kept in its original mid-century interior design. The timeless beauty and simplicity of this home allow the occupants to appreciate the beauty of the ocean and enjoy its location. Imagine yourself watching a spectacular sunset all year round and listening to the peaceful sounds of the wave crashing. The home located on a corner lot, there's plenty of natural lights throughout the home. This is an opportunity for you to treat yourself living in one of the remarkable homes on the beachfront. Two-year lease preferred, no smoker, no pet. Give us a call for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 69th Place have any available units?
5 69th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 5 69th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5 69th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 69th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5 69th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5 69th Place offer parking?
No, 5 69th Place does not offer parking.
Does 5 69th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 69th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 69th Place have a pool?
No, 5 69th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5 69th Place have accessible units?
No, 5 69th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5 69th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 69th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 69th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 69th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
