499 Rose Avenue

499 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

499 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large bright and airy corner unit on the top floor! Windows on two sides of the apartment allow wonderful natural light in and the nice air flow through. Some of the interior features are the abundance of storage space, fresh paint throughout and a good size kitchen with attached dining area. The location is walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops and the best of the up and coming downtown Long Beach. Water and sewer are included in rent. One small pet ok. We will do credit, background and eviction check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 Rose Avenue have any available units?
499 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 499 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
499 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 499 Rose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 499 Rose Avenue offer parking?
No, 499 Rose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 499 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 499 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 499 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 499 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 499 Rose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 499 Rose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 499 Rose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
