499 Rose Avenue

Large bright and airy corner unit on the top floor! Windows on two sides of the apartment allow wonderful natural light in and the nice air flow through. Some of the interior features are the abundance of storage space, fresh paint throughout and a good size kitchen with attached dining area. The location is walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops and the best of the up and coming downtown Long Beach. Water and sewer are included in rent. One small pet ok. We will do credit, background and eviction check.