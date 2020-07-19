All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4620 Harvey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4620 Harvey Way
Last updated March 27 2019 at 11:58 PM

4620 Harvey Way

4620 E Harvey Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4620 E Harvey Way, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This unique and beautiful custom home was built in 1935 and has been completely renovated and expanded to include almost 5000 square feet of living area. The entire home has fresh paint, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and tons of windows for ample ambient lighting. The home boasts a dramatic spiral staircase entry, 20 ft vaulted ceilings, roman columns in the living area and gourmet chef's kitchen with 2 islands,a room sized pantry, and is equipped with professional appliances. The main floor boasts a large living room and an attached family room, and 5 bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths. There are 2 separate A/C units for cooling and heating and solar panels provide up to 25 KW of electricity daily. Upstairs there is a 1500 square foot master suite which features a loft foyer, vaulted ceilings, a balcony overlooking the resort like rear yard, and an impressive master bathroom that includes a spacious wardrobe closet, dedicated washer & dryer, and a gorgeous master bath that includes a soaking tub, fireplace, a massive shower and one-of-a-kind 10 foot concrete sink. The private grounds are completely fenced and features almost over a 3rd of an acre of trees, shrubs, gardens, pool, spa, RV parking, basketball court, an outdoor lounge area with fireplace, a covered BBQ area with a brick pizza oven and a separate workshop/hobby cottage. Located near Carson St. and Lakewood Blvd.

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/841518?source=marketing

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $5400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $5400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Harvey Way have any available units?
4620 Harvey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Harvey Way have?
Some of 4620 Harvey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Harvey Way currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Harvey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Harvey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Harvey Way is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Harvey Way offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Harvey Way offers parking.
Does 4620 Harvey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Harvey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Harvey Way have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Harvey Way has a pool.
Does 4620 Harvey Way have accessible units?
No, 4620 Harvey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Harvey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Harvey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine