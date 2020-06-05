All apartments in Long Beach
4455 N Country Club Lane
4455 N Country Club Lane

4455 N Country Club Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4455 N Country Club Ln, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful one level home is located on the Virginia Country Club Golf Course. It has a private gated yard in front and an expansive view of the golf course on the back. Sit on the back deck and enjoy the breeze coming up the valley over the newly cut grass. The home has 2 master suites with 2 full baths plus a 3/4 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 N Country Club Lane have any available units?
4455 N Country Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 N Country Club Lane have?
Some of 4455 N Country Club Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 N Country Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4455 N Country Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 N Country Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4455 N Country Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4455 N Country Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4455 N Country Club Lane offers parking.
Does 4455 N Country Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 N Country Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 N Country Club Lane have a pool?
No, 4455 N Country Club Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4455 N Country Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 4455 N Country Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 N Country Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 N Country Club Lane has units with dishwashers.
