4455 N Country Club Ln, Long Beach, CA 90807 Los Cerritos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful one level home is located on the Virginia Country Club Golf Course. It has a private gated yard in front and an expansive view of the golf course on the back. Sit on the back deck and enjoy the breeze coming up the valley over the newly cut grass. The home has 2 master suites with 2 full baths plus a 3/4 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4455 N Country Club Lane have any available units?
4455 N Country Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 N Country Club Lane have?
Some of 4455 N Country Club Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 N Country Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4455 N Country Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.