Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom One Bathroom Top Level Condominium and Single Car Garage. This unit features New flooring throughout; a Spacious Open New Kitchen; open Dining Room; spacious Living/Family room; Spacious Bedroom; and Newly Remodeled Bathroom. This is a top/second level corner unit with two wall Air Conditioners. Ready for immediate occupancy. There is a community pay laundry on the property.