Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach

438 Newport Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Call us at (425) 321 0364.

Live snugly in this pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home in the Walker’s Paradise rated Belmont Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. It’s conveniently located close to the beach, business center, and gym!

The airy and comfy interior features hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds. Its kitchen has a black and white checkered floor to contrast nicely with its white-painted cabinets, a stove, and granite/tile countertops. A shower/tub combos, wall-painted sink, vanity cabinet, and medicine cabinet furnished its bathroom. A wall, forced-air heater, and brand-new ceiling fans are also installed. Shared and free washer and dryer are readily provided for laundry convenience. It’s a pet-friendly home but only one dog (60 lbs. or below) is allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is not permitted in the property, though.

There’s a yard outside with grown fruit trees like lemon, blueberries, and more. The tenant must regularly water the plants in the yard and the owner will be responsible for mowing. Parking spaces available on-street parking.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, trash, and sewage.
Water and lawn mowing will be covered by the landlord. The City of Long Beach is the utility provider for gas, water and trash; and Power Southern California Edison for electricity.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 92

Nearby parks: Rose Park, Bruin Stadium, and Blair F

(RLNE5878349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach have any available units?
438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach have?
Some of 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach currently offering any rent specials?
438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach is pet friendly.
Does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach offer parking?
Yes, 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach offers parking.
Does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach have a pool?
No, 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach does not have a pool.
Does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach have accessible units?
No, 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
