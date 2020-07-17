438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Live snugly in this pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home in the Walker’s Paradise rated Belmont Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. It’s conveniently located close to the beach, business center, and gym!



The airy and comfy interior features hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds. Its kitchen has a black and white checkered floor to contrast nicely with its white-painted cabinets, a stove, and granite/tile countertops. A shower/tub combos, wall-painted sink, vanity cabinet, and medicine cabinet furnished its bathroom. A wall, forced-air heater, and brand-new ceiling fans are also installed. Shared and free washer and dryer are readily provided for laundry convenience. It’s a pet-friendly home but only one dog (60 lbs. or below) is allowed with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking is not permitted in the property, though.



There’s a yard outside with grown fruit trees like lemon, blueberries, and more. The tenant must regularly water the plants in the yard and the owner will be responsible for mowing. Parking spaces available on-street parking.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, trash, and sewage.

Water and lawn mowing will be covered by the landlord. The City of Long Beach is the utility provider for gas, water and trash; and Power Southern California Edison for electricity.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 92



Nearby parks: Rose Park, Bruin Stadium, and Blair F



(RLNE5878349)