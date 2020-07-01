4261 Gardenia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly wine room

Stunning Modern Home in Prime Bixby Knolls Location! - This sunning example of modern design features a custom floor plan and paint scheme that is truly unique. The home is located in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach, just blocks from fantastic shops, coffee houses, and restaurants! Situated on a large corner lot and featuring two separate outdoor areas, a private covered patio with an above ground spa off the master suite, and a large patio area located off the main living area. The main entry door opens to an expansive living room that boasts beautiful ebony flooring throughout, a series of large windows with custom shades, a gas fireplace, and a large dining area. There is a wine room connected to the dining area and beautiful panoramic doors that open to the step down patio. The gourmet kitchen features a huge chef's Island, a wall mounted wine rack system, and comes fully equipped with highly upgraded stainless steel appliances. The main hallway leads to all rooms, including the main bathroom and all 4 bedrooms. Each of the 4 bedrooms is over-sized, with the master suite having vaulted ceilings, a step up retreat, and a huge en-suite bathroom with glass shower surround, a separate soaking tub and a huge walk in closet. There is a large sliding glass door that connects the master suite to a private covered patio with an above ground spa.



The home also features a two car attached garage with built-in Tesla Charging system, an attached workshop area, an in-home laundry room that includes a side by side washer & dryer, and a full HVAC system.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



