All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4261 Gardenia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4261 Gardenia
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

4261 Gardenia

4261 Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4261 Gardenia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
wine room
Stunning Modern Home in Prime Bixby Knolls Location! - This sunning example of modern design features a custom floor plan and paint scheme that is truly unique. The home is located in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach, just blocks from fantastic shops, coffee houses, and restaurants! Situated on a large corner lot and featuring two separate outdoor areas, a private covered patio with an above ground spa off the master suite, and a large patio area located off the main living area. The main entry door opens to an expansive living room that boasts beautiful ebony flooring throughout, a series of large windows with custom shades, a gas fireplace, and a large dining area. There is a wine room connected to the dining area and beautiful panoramic doors that open to the step down patio. The gourmet kitchen features a huge chef's Island, a wall mounted wine rack system, and comes fully equipped with highly upgraded stainless steel appliances. The main hallway leads to all rooms, including the main bathroom and all 4 bedrooms. Each of the 4 bedrooms is over-sized, with the master suite having vaulted ceilings, a step up retreat, and a huge en-suite bathroom with glass shower surround, a separate soaking tub and a huge walk in closet. There is a large sliding glass door that connects the master suite to a private covered patio with an above ground spa.

The home also features a two car attached garage with built-in Tesla Charging system, an attached workshop area, an in-home laundry room that includes a side by side washer & dryer, and a full HVAC system.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5329749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 Gardenia have any available units?
4261 Gardenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4261 Gardenia have?
Some of 4261 Gardenia's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 Gardenia currently offering any rent specials?
4261 Gardenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 Gardenia pet-friendly?
Yes, 4261 Gardenia is pet friendly.
Does 4261 Gardenia offer parking?
Yes, 4261 Gardenia offers parking.
Does 4261 Gardenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4261 Gardenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 Gardenia have a pool?
No, 4261 Gardenia does not have a pool.
Does 4261 Gardenia have accessible units?
No, 4261 Gardenia does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 Gardenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4261 Gardenia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine