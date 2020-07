4150 DEL MAR AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BIXBY KNOLLS-LOS CERRITOS TOWNHOUSE STYLE DUPLEX - SEEKING PEACE & QUIET?? HERE IS A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE ON QUIET STREET IN A SECLUDED NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR THE VIRGINIA COUNTRY CLUB. UPGRADES AND RENOVATIONS HAVE JUST BEEN COMPLETED ON THE UNIT. THIS TWO STORY UNIT OFFERS 1300 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE, FEATURING A OPEN AND AIRY LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, MODERN KITCHEN, LARGE STORAGE AREA (GARAGE), SECLUDED PATIO AND PRIVATE SPACE. UPSTAIRS ARE TWO BEDROOMS AND SEPARATE OFFICE AREA AND BALCONY DECK. BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!! CALL OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION. SMALL PET, UNDER 25LBS CONSIDERED. APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE: RENTWITHSKYLINE.COM.



(RLNE5269167)