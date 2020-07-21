4144 E. Mendez St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Available 07/30/20 Villa Pacifica



Condominium: 2 gated parking spaces, a separate on-site storage unit.

Your future home is a warm-toned, relaxing, spacious, corner unit with bay windows with natural light overlooking high trees. The master bedroom is spacious, with five windows. The dressing area has a fantastic closet that has space for a dresser or armoire with mirror doors. Bedrooms are pleasant and comfortable separated by the living room. The spacious kitchen has beautiful tile countertops, a lot of cabinet space, and like-new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

The open floor plan creates a large living and dining area.

• Laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer

• Double glass windows

• Central Air Conditioner and heat

• Water and trash bill included

• Pet-friendly (small)

Lovely, the corner unit makes it your home.



Qualifying Criteria:

• 620 Fico Score

• 2.5x monthly rent income

• Two-year work & Positive rental history



Serious inquiries,

Thank you, Noemi (562) 577-8948

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218464

