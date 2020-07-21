All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4144 E. Mendez St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

4144 E. Mendez St.

4144 Mendez Street · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Mendez Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Available 07/30/20 Villa Pacifica - Property Id: 218464

Condominium: 2 gated parking spaces, a separate on-site storage unit.
Your future home is a warm-toned, relaxing, spacious, corner unit with bay windows with natural light overlooking high trees. The master bedroom is spacious, with five windows. The dressing area has a fantastic closet that has space for a dresser or armoire with mirror doors. Bedrooms are pleasant and comfortable separated by the living room. The spacious kitchen has beautiful tile countertops, a lot of cabinet space, and like-new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
The open floor plan creates a large living and dining area.
• Laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer
• Double glass windows
• Central Air Conditioner and heat
• Water and trash bill included
• Pet-friendly (small)
Lovely, the corner unit makes it your home.

Qualifying Criteria:
• 620 Fico Score
• 2.5x monthly rent income
• Two-year work & Positive rental history

Serious inquiries,
Thank you, Noemi (562) 577-8948
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218464
Property Id 218464

(RLNE5911415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 E. Mendez St. have any available units?
4144 E. Mendez St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 E. Mendez St. have?
Some of 4144 E. Mendez St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 E. Mendez St. currently offering any rent specials?
4144 E. Mendez St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 E. Mendez St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 E. Mendez St. is pet friendly.
Does 4144 E. Mendez St. offer parking?
Yes, 4144 E. Mendez St. offers parking.
Does 4144 E. Mendez St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 E. Mendez St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 E. Mendez St. have a pool?
No, 4144 E. Mendez St. does not have a pool.
Does 4144 E. Mendez St. have accessible units?
No, 4144 E. Mendez St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 E. Mendez St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 E. Mendez St. has units with dishwashers.
