4144 E. Mendez St.

Amenities
Available 07/30/20 Villa Pacifica - Property Id: 218464
Condominium: 2 gated parking spaces, a separate on-site storage unit.
Your future home is a warm-toned, relaxing, spacious, corner unit with bay windows with natural light overlooking high trees. The master bedroom is spacious, with five windows. The dressing area has a fantastic closet that has space for a dresser or armoire with mirror doors. Bedrooms are pleasant and comfortable separated by the living room. The spacious kitchen has beautiful tile countertops, a lot of cabinet space, and like-new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
The open floor plan creates a large living and dining area.
• Laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer
• Double glass windows
• Central Air Conditioner and heat
• Water and trash bill included
• Pet-friendly (small)
Lovely, the corner unit makes it your home.
Qualifying Criteria:
• 620 Fico Score
• 2.5x monthly rent income
• Two-year work & Positive rental history
Serious inquiries,
Thank you, Noemi (562) 577-8948
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218464
Property Id 218464
