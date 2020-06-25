All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

4035 E 6th Street

4035 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4035 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BD/1BA Home All Utilities Paid AVAILABLE SOON - 4035 E 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,320
Application: $35

This gorgeous 2BD/1BA is part of the beautiful Belmont Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. In this wonderful Spanish style house you will find stunning hardwood floors in the dining area, newer style carpeting in the living areas including the 2 roomy bedrooms, plenty of storage and cabinet space, and a large kitchen with all appliances included.

Outside there is a small front yard and an over-sized back yard perfect for entertaining guests, a stone tiled back porch with sitting areas, complimented by a garage and a very long driveway for parking.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.

ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER!!!

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE4795639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 E 6th Street have any available units?
4035 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 E 6th Street have?
Some of 4035 E 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4035 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4035 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4035 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4035 E 6th Street offers parking.
Does 4035 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 E 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 4035 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4035 E 6th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4035 E 6th Street has accessible units.
Does 4035 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
