in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 2BD/1BA Home All Utilities Paid AVAILABLE SOON - 4035 E 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814



Rent: $2,295

Deposit: $2,320

Application: $35



This gorgeous 2BD/1BA is part of the beautiful Belmont Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. In this wonderful Spanish style house you will find stunning hardwood floors in the dining area, newer style carpeting in the living areas including the 2 roomy bedrooms, plenty of storage and cabinet space, and a large kitchen with all appliances included.



Outside there is a small front yard and an over-sized back yard perfect for entertaining guests, a stone tiled back porch with sitting areas, complimented by a garage and a very long driveway for parking.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.



ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER!!!



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



