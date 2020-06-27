400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool pool table hot tub

Luxury High Rise 2BR Condo at West Ocean! - Downtown Long Beach urban luxury high rise awaits you. The 400 West towers have recently painted exteriors, and more renovations are underway. This 400 West Community offers many ways to know your neighbors through their Sunday Express Brunch, Vacation Club, Bridge Club, and so much more. This extra large condo at 1,660 sq.ft. offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus custom window shades and blinds, inside laundry, PRIVATE storage room and 2 parking spaces. The condo has just been painted and new upgraded carpet put in. There is a large custom closet in the master bedroom that also has its own private balcony, and the guest bedroom has a large walk in closet as well. Open gourmet kitchen has granite counters, gas burner stove, electric oven, stainless fridge, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast counter. The living room balcony is also very large with views of the LA Harbor and Queensway Bridge, all the way to Catalina. Hotel-Like Amenities, Including: Concierge, Large Pool/Spa Area, Billiard Room, Guest Accommodations, Multiple Club Rooms and Lounge Areas, Fitness Centers, and Business Center. Close to Entertainment/Restaurants, the Ocean, Performing Arts Center, The Pike, and East Village Arts District. Walking Distance to everything downtown Long Beach has to offer, including Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific, the marina, Performing Arts Center and the most diverse selection of restaurants and shops to choose from.



For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. BRE No. #019977106



(RLNE5445965)