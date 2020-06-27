All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404
400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404

400 W Ocean Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

400 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Luxury High Rise 2BR Condo at West Ocean! - Downtown Long Beach urban luxury high rise awaits you. The 400 West towers have recently painted exteriors, and more renovations are underway. This 400 West Community offers many ways to know your neighbors through their Sunday Express Brunch, Vacation Club, Bridge Club, and so much more. This extra large condo at 1,660 sq.ft. offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus custom window shades and blinds, inside laundry, PRIVATE storage room and 2 parking spaces. The condo has just been painted and new upgraded carpet put in. There is a large custom closet in the master bedroom that also has its own private balcony, and the guest bedroom has a large walk in closet as well. Open gourmet kitchen has granite counters, gas burner stove, electric oven, stainless fridge, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast counter. The living room balcony is also very large with views of the LA Harbor and Queensway Bridge, all the way to Catalina. Hotel-Like Amenities, Including: Concierge, Large Pool/Spa Area, Billiard Room, Guest Accommodations, Multiple Club Rooms and Lounge Areas, Fitness Centers, and Business Center. Close to Entertainment/Restaurants, the Ocean, Performing Arts Center, The Pike, and East Village Arts District. Walking Distance to everything downtown Long Beach has to offer, including Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific, the marina, Performing Arts Center and the most diverse selection of restaurants and shops to choose from.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. BRE No. #019977106

(RLNE5445965)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 have any available units?
400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 have?
Some of 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 currently offering any rent specials?
400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 pet-friendly?
No, 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 offer parking?
Yes, 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 offers parking.
Does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 have a pool?
Yes, 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 has a pool.
Does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 have accessible units?
No, 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W. Ocean Blvd. #1404 has units with dishwashers.

