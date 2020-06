Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

You will fall in love with this cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, just a quick walk across the street to the beach! Hardwood floors throughout. Centrally located to 2nd Street, close to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



Laundry available in the building next door.