Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

40 55TH Street

40 55th St · No Longer Available
Location

40 55th St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath duplex home. This home has been nicely updated and feels like a single family home. The interior is light and bright with ample windows and features new kitchen with quartz counters and lots of storage, new bathroom and new Vinyl flooring throughout, with fresh paint. The shared backyard is large with fruit trees. This unit comes with one car garage and space for one car to park. Located near shops and restaurants this home has it all. Rent includes water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 55TH Street have any available units?
40 55TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 40 55TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 55TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 55TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 55TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 40 55TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 55TH Street offers parking.
Does 40 55TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 55TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 55TH Street have a pool?
No, 40 55TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 55TH Street have accessible units?
No, 40 55TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 55TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 55TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 55TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 55TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
