40 55TH Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath duplex home. This home has been nicely updated and feels like a single family home. The interior is light and bright with ample windows and features new kitchen with quartz counters and lots of storage, new bathroom and new Vinyl flooring throughout, with fresh paint. The shared backyard is large with fruit trees. This unit comes with one car garage and space for one car to park. Located near shops and restaurants this home has it all. Rent includes water and sewer.