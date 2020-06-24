All apartments in Long Beach
3933 N Virginia Road

3933 N Virginia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3933 N Virginia Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
This renovated Virginia Country Club Condo is a large 1337 square foot unit with lush newer carpeting, linoleum, and paint. From the large balcony enjoy the tree tops view of the neighborhood. There are walk in closets, a stack washer/dryer, 2 parking spaces in tandem and a private 6' x 9' storage room.
Within the complex is a large inviting community pool, pool lounge area, spa, rec room, and 2 bar-b-ques. The complex has lush landscaping and is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood with very little traffic. The major shopping street is 3 blocks away with 25+ restaurants, in addition to the bars, shops, and 5 supermarkets. For commuters the 710, 405 and 91 freeways are a quick 10 minutes away. This is an ideal place for some one that wants peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of a downtown area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 N Virginia Road have any available units?
3933 N Virginia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 N Virginia Road have?
Some of 3933 N Virginia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 N Virginia Road currently offering any rent specials?
3933 N Virginia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 N Virginia Road pet-friendly?
No, 3933 N Virginia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3933 N Virginia Road offer parking?
Yes, 3933 N Virginia Road offers parking.
Does 3933 N Virginia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3933 N Virginia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 N Virginia Road have a pool?
Yes, 3933 N Virginia Road has a pool.
Does 3933 N Virginia Road have accessible units?
No, 3933 N Virginia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 N Virginia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 N Virginia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
