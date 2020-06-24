3933 N Virginia Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

This renovated Virginia Country Club Condo is a large 1337 square foot unit with lush newer carpeting, linoleum, and paint. From the large balcony enjoy the tree tops view of the neighborhood. There are walk in closets, a stack washer/dryer, 2 parking spaces in tandem and a private 6' x 9' storage room.

Within the complex is a large inviting community pool, pool lounge area, spa, rec room, and 2 bar-b-ques. The complex has lush landscaping and is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood with very little traffic. The major shopping street is 3 blocks away with 25+ restaurants, in addition to the bars, shops, and 5 supermarkets. For commuters the 710, 405 and 91 freeways are a quick 10 minutes away. This is an ideal place for some one that wants peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of a downtown area.