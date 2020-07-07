3913 North Virginia Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Ultra Modern 2BR/2BA + Chef Kitchen Professional Stainless Steel Appliances and W/D in unit. Gorgeous tree lined street. Central A/C. Gated and Secured Parking for 2 spots, ample guest parking as well. Boutique building in picturesque neighborhood situated in a fantastic, quiet, and Legendary Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach. Virginia Country Club just a few blocks away. Long Beach Airport is just a short 7 min drive. 10 min to Downtown Long Beach and located close to all the major highways. Trader Joes and tons of lovely bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. Unit features a large terrace, tons of windows for natural light. Excellent designer upgrades including premium plank flooring, recessed lighting, ultra high end stone work in bathrooms and gorgeous granite countertop in Chef Kitchen. Amazing Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ area just in back of unit. Must see in person to believe. Minimum 12 month lease. OAC.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for efficiency purposes)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3913-n-virginia-rd-long-beach-ca-90807-usa/0987ad33-351d-4773-ae02-d8aee93ab31f



(RLNE5205862)