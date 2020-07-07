All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3913 North Virginia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3913 North Virginia Road
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

3913 North Virginia Road

3913 Virginia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3913 Virginia Road, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Ultra Modern 2BR/2BA + Chef Kitchen Professional Stainless Steel Appliances and W/D in unit. Gorgeous tree lined street. Central A/C. Gated and Secured Parking for 2 spots, ample guest parking as well. Boutique building in picturesque neighborhood situated in a fantastic, quiet, and Legendary Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach. Virginia Country Club just a few blocks away. Long Beach Airport is just a short 7 min drive. 10 min to Downtown Long Beach and located close to all the major highways. Trader Joes and tons of lovely bars and restaurants in the neighborhood. Unit features a large terrace, tons of windows for natural light. Excellent designer upgrades including premium plank flooring, recessed lighting, ultra high end stone work in bathrooms and gorgeous granite countertop in Chef Kitchen. Amazing Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ area just in back of unit. Must see in person to believe. Minimum 12 month lease. OAC.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for efficiency purposes)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3913-n-virginia-rd-long-beach-ca-90807-usa/0987ad33-351d-4773-ae02-d8aee93ab31f

(RLNE5205862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 North Virginia Road have any available units?
3913 North Virginia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 North Virginia Road have?
Some of 3913 North Virginia Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 North Virginia Road currently offering any rent specials?
3913 North Virginia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 North Virginia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road is pet friendly.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road offer parking?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road offers parking.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have a pool?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road has a pool.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have accessible units?
No, 3913 North Virginia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 North Virginia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 North Virginia Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine