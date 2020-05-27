All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

3845 Karen Ave

3845 Karen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Karen Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Carson Park Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Immaculate Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath fully remodeled home is located in the desirable Carson Park neighborhood close to major freeways, Long Beach Towne Center, and great Schools! As you enter you will find a spacious living and dining area, a Galley kitchen with all new cabinets, pantry with pull out drawers, quart counters and recessed lighting. The stainless steel appliances are brand new! There is a defined laundry room off the kitchen, with area for larger appliances. The home has all new windows, AC, new landscaping, and the gardener is included. Bedrooms are spacious, and the master has a sliding glass door to the backyard, with nice size closets and extra storage in the hall. The bathroom has subway tile, a dual sink and is spotless. The backyard is spacious and has a pergola, perfect for gatherings. There is a long driveway and a 2 car garage with remote. This home will go fast, contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE#01961007. No blind applicants please, showings will occur at a specified time this weekend.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Karen Ave have any available units?
3845 Karen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Karen Ave have?
Some of 3845 Karen Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Karen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Karen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Karen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Karen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3845 Karen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Karen Ave offers parking.
Does 3845 Karen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Karen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Karen Ave have a pool?
No, 3845 Karen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Karen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3845 Karen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Karen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Karen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
