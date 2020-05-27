3845 Karen Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Carson Park Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Immaculate Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath fully remodeled home is located in the desirable Carson Park neighborhood close to major freeways, Long Beach Towne Center, and great Schools! As you enter you will find a spacious living and dining area, a Galley kitchen with all new cabinets, pantry with pull out drawers, quart counters and recessed lighting. The stainless steel appliances are brand new! There is a defined laundry room off the kitchen, with area for larger appliances. The home has all new windows, AC, new landscaping, and the gardener is included. Bedrooms are spacious, and the master has a sliding glass door to the backyard, with nice size closets and extra storage in the hall. The bathroom has subway tile, a dual sink and is spotless. The backyard is spacious and has a pergola, perfect for gatherings. There is a long driveway and a 2 car garage with remote. This home will go fast, contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE#01961007. No blind applicants please, showings will occur at a specified time this weekend.



No Pets Allowed



