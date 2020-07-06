38 Sicilian Unit B

Amenities
NAPLES ISLAND STUDIO - Large second story "Above the Garage Studio" features a Gated entry and private address. New wood floors, remodeled bathroom with granite & skylight. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space with bar stool seating area. Includes stove, oven, microwave, fridge & shared washer/dryer in garage. It comfortably fits a queen size bed & has two movable wardrobes to accommodate furniture. This is an upstairs back studio on a quiet street. Located just steps to the canal and Alamitos bay, its perfect for paddle boarding, jogging or strolling by the water. Ample street parking as well as a shared spot behind the garage. The garage is available for storage but is not large enough for parking a car. Great opportunity to live in a beautiful waterfront community close to LA & OC freeways, entertainment, shopping & restaurants. Walk to Belmont Shore Second Street, and the newly opened 2ND & PCH plaza. Must see to appreciate!! Call to schedule a showing at (562) 522-1333.