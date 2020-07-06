All apartments in Long Beach
38 Sicilian Unit B

38 Sicilian Walk · No Longer Available
Location

38 Sicilian Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NAPLES ISLAND STUDIO - Large second story "Above the Garage Studio" features a Gated entry and private address. New wood floors, remodeled bathroom with granite & skylight. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space with bar stool seating area. Includes stove, oven, microwave, fridge & shared washer/dryer in garage. It comfortably fits a queen size bed & has two movable wardrobes to accommodate furniture. This is an upstairs back studio on a quiet street. Located just steps to the canal and Alamitos bay, its perfect for paddle boarding, jogging or strolling by the water. Ample street parking as well as a shared spot behind the garage. The garage is available for storage but is not large enough for parking a car. Great opportunity to live in a beautiful waterfront community close to LA & OC freeways, entertainment, shopping & restaurants. Walk to Belmont Shore Second Street, and the newly opened 2ND & PCH plaza. Must see to appreciate!! Call to schedule a showing at (562) 522-1333.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Sicilian Unit B have any available units?
38 Sicilian Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Sicilian Unit B have?
Some of 38 Sicilian Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Sicilian Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
38 Sicilian Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Sicilian Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 38 Sicilian Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 38 Sicilian Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 38 Sicilian Unit B offers parking.
Does 38 Sicilian Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Sicilian Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Sicilian Unit B have a pool?
No, 38 Sicilian Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 38 Sicilian Unit B have accessible units?
No, 38 Sicilian Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Sicilian Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Sicilian Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

