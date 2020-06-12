370 Wisconsin Ave Unit 305

Amenities
Amazing, Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with Parking in Long Beach! - This condo is a must-see! Completely renovated top to bottom with stunning, grey-toned flooring and fresh paint, this condo has all that you're looking for and more! The large living room has an open concept feel that opens up to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful subway tiled backsplash, and nice white cabinets. Hallway leads you to a large upgraded guest bathroom with a nice vanity and separate shower/toilet area. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with a granite countertop vanity and renovated stand-up shower with a glass door. 2nd bedroom is huge and offers tons of closet space! Complex is gated and features onsite coin-operated laundry, huge community pool, a garden and BBQ area, and 1 assigned parking space! Some pets allowed with an additional deposit!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo, Upstairs Unit
Year Built: 1967
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Garage / Parking: One Underground Parking Spot
Flooring: Laminate, Tile
Yard: Community garden & BBQ area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE4635322)