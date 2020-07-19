All apartments in Long Beach
37 CHERRY AVE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

37 CHERRY AVE

37 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
yoga
37 CHERRY AVE Available 04/01/19 Excellent Bixby Park area Upper 2Bdrm/1Bth Condo w/Garage OPEN HOUSE 3/11 4PM-5PM - OPEN HOUSE 3/11 4PM-5PM

Beautiful and Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in upper level
Includes freshly steamed hardwood floors throughout, newer paint.
Appliances included are stove, dishwasher and refrigerator
ceiling fans in master bedroom and in living room
french doors leading to balcony with beautiful view to the park and beach.

Back door leading to a large shared backyard and the Free common area laundry space.

Garage + additional parking spot

CAT OK WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8
THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT COSIGNERS

Condo is near Beach, Bike Path, cafes, & Yoga at Bluff Park,
Bixby Park, Miracle on 4th Street Park and Ocean Blvd. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.

UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CONTACT NIDIA SANDOVAL FOR SHOWING AT 562-344-0267

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2349147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 CHERRY AVE have any available units?
37 CHERRY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 CHERRY AVE have?
Some of 37 CHERRY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 CHERRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
37 CHERRY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 CHERRY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 CHERRY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 37 CHERRY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 37 CHERRY AVE offers parking.
Does 37 CHERRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 CHERRY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 CHERRY AVE have a pool?
No, 37 CHERRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 37 CHERRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 37 CHERRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 CHERRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 CHERRY AVE has units with dishwashers.
