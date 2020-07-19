Amenities
37 CHERRY AVE Available 04/01/19 Excellent Bixby Park area Upper 2Bdrm/1Bth Condo w/Garage OPEN HOUSE 3/11 4PM-5PM - OPEN HOUSE 3/11 4PM-5PM
Beautiful and Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in upper level
Includes freshly steamed hardwood floors throughout, newer paint.
Appliances included are stove, dishwasher and refrigerator
ceiling fans in master bedroom and in living room
french doors leading to balcony with beautiful view to the park and beach.
Back door leading to a large shared backyard and the Free common area laundry space.
Garage + additional parking spot
CAT OK WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT
THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8
THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT COSIGNERS
Condo is near Beach, Bike Path, cafes, & Yoga at Bluff Park,
Bixby Park, Miracle on 4th Street Park and Ocean Blvd. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.
UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CONTACT NIDIA SANDOVAL FOR SHOWING AT 562-344-0267
No Pets Allowed
