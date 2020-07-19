Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly yoga

37 CHERRY AVE Available 04/01/19 Excellent Bixby Park area Upper 2Bdrm/1Bth Condo w/Garage OPEN HOUSE 3/11 4PM-5PM - OPEN HOUSE 3/11 4PM-5PM



Beautiful and Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in upper level

Includes freshly steamed hardwood floors throughout, newer paint.

Appliances included are stove, dishwasher and refrigerator

ceiling fans in master bedroom and in living room

french doors leading to balcony with beautiful view to the park and beach.



Back door leading to a large shared backyard and the Free common area laundry space.



Garage + additional parking spot



CAT OK WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT COSIGNERS



Condo is near Beach, Bike Path, cafes, & Yoga at Bluff Park,

Bixby Park, Miracle on 4th Street Park and Ocean Blvd. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.



UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE CONTACT NIDIA SANDOVAL FOR SHOWING AT 562-344-0267



No Pets Allowed



