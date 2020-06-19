All apartments in Long Beach
363 Newport Avenue

363 N Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Location

363 N Newport Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful condo has been upgraded throughout with fresh paint and laminate flooring. It has a modern open floor plan that makes the unit feel much larger than 600 square feet. The well designed kitchen boasts upgraded counters with built-in appliances including a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. The spacious living room opens to the kitchen and a huge sliding glass door which allows tons of natural light fill the room, as well as providing access to the balcony. The spacious bedroom boasts large wardrobe closet, and the main bathroom has newer tub surround, tiled floors and great storage. Gated parking, dual storage boxes, a community pool and a prime location just a few short blocks from the ocean and walking distance to great restaurants and cafes make this the perfect choice!

For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Newport Avenue have any available units?
363 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 363 Newport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
363 Newport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 363 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 363 Newport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 363 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Newport Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 363 Newport Avenue has a pool.
Does 363 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 363 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
