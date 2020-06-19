363 Newport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful condo has been upgraded throughout with fresh paint and laminate flooring. It has a modern open floor plan that makes the unit feel much larger than 600 square feet. The well designed kitchen boasts upgraded counters with built-in appliances including a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. The spacious living room opens to the kitchen and a huge sliding glass door which allows tons of natural light fill the room, as well as providing access to the balcony. The spacious bedroom boasts large wardrobe closet, and the main bathroom has newer tub surround, tiled floors and great storage. Gated parking, dual storage boxes, a community pool and a prime location just a few short blocks from the ocean and walking distance to great restaurants and cafes make this the perfect choice!



For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $1595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.