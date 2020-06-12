All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

3623 Olive Ave

3623 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee1c879073 ---- This home features gorgeous dark laminate flooring throughout, large windows, and fresh paint throughout. Living room is large and flows directly into the separate dining room and roomy kitchen. Kitchen has freshly painted white cabinets and has separate laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups. 2 Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space share 1 full bathroom with large vanity and tub/shower. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining guests! Detached 2 car garage. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit! Call us today! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1937 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Detached 2 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Yard: Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Olive Ave have any available units?
3623 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Olive Ave have?
Some of 3623 Olive Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Olive Ave offers parking.
Does 3623 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 3623 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 3623 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

