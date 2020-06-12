3623 Olive Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee1c879073 ---- This home features gorgeous dark laminate flooring throughout, large windows, and fresh paint throughout. Living room is large and flows directly into the separate dining room and roomy kitchen. Kitchen has freshly painted white cabinets and has separate laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups. 2 Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space share 1 full bathroom with large vanity and tub/shower. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining guests! Detached 2 car garage. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit! Call us today! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1937 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Detached 2 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Yard: Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups