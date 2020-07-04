All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3623 Lewis Ave

3623 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available December 1, 2019.
Very Nice 2BR 1BA house on a quiet tree lined street in Historic Bixby Knolls. Long Gated Driveway leads to Detached Garage, Nice Backyard, Washer/Dryer,
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gardener included. Carpeted Bedrooms and Hardwood floors in living room.
710 and 405 Freeway close. Top schools for elementary (Lowell) and middle school (Hughes).
Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.
$40 per adult applicant screening fee. References, employment and credit check fee.
One Year Lease.
$2995/month plus $2995 security deposit

SORRY NO PETS!

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!! DRIVE BY ONLY!!!

Contact John Merola
562-547-5304

We comply with all Federal and State Fair Housing Laws. Children with families welcome.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5330558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Lewis Ave have any available units?
3623 Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Lewis Ave have?
Some of 3623 Lewis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Lewis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3623 Lewis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Lewis Ave offers parking.
Does 3623 Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 Lewis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 3623 Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 3623 Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Lewis Ave has units with dishwashers.

