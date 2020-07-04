3623 Lewis Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Available December 1, 2019.

Very Nice 2BR 1BA house on a quiet tree lined street in Historic Bixby Knolls. Long Gated Driveway leads to Detached Garage, Nice Backyard, Washer/Dryer,

Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gardener included. Carpeted Bedrooms and Hardwood floors in living room.

710 and 405 Freeway close. Top schools for elementary (Lowell) and middle school (Hughes).

Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.

$40 per adult applicant screening fee. References, employment and credit check fee.

One Year Lease.

$2995/month plus $2995 security deposit



SORRY NO PETS!



DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!! DRIVE BY ONLY!!!



Contact John Merola

562-547-5304



We comply with all Federal and State Fair Housing Laws. Children with families welcome.



