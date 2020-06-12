360 Gladys Ave #4

Amenities

Amazing 1Bed 1Bath Condo Located in Long Beach! - This beautiful one bedroom condo is located in a quiet neighborhood in a quiet complex. Located on the first floor, secured complex, and lots of storage for all your belongings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and equipped with stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is large in size and has not one but two closets. Large vanity and a private toilet and tub/shower. The unit comes with 1 parking spot. Please give our office a call at your earliest convenience to schedule a tour of the property it won't last long!



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets.



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Year Built: 1973

Utilities Included: None

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave

Garage / Parking: 1 Parking Spot

Flooring: Carpet

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing.



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.



