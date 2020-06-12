360 Gladys Ave #4

Amenities
Amazing 1Bed 1Bath Condo Located in Long Beach! - This beautiful one bedroom condo is located in a quiet neighborhood in a quiet complex. Located on the first floor, secured complex, and lots of storage for all your belongings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and equipped with stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is large in size and has not one but two closets. Large vanity and a private toilet and tub/shower. The unit comes with 1 parking spot. Please give our office a call at your earliest convenience to schedule a tour of the property it won't last long!
Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets.
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1973
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave
Garage / Parking: 1 Parking Spot
Flooring: Carpet
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing.
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3417171)