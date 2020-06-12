All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3582 Gundry Avenue

3582 Gundry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3582 Gundry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED! Beautiful remodeled Back home in California Heights. Private front court yards with shade arbor and side yard for bbq or relax with a book, Private front and rear entrances. Spanish style, loads of light with french casement windows, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove, fridge, microwave and remodeled bathroom. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans, remodeled bathroom all new . Side by Side Laundry Hookups. Fireplace in the front room, gas heater in hall. Recessed lighting, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted front room ceiling. Great Area, schools, walk to shopping, transportation, restaurants and fun. Tree lined street. Street parking, and a private 1 car detached garage. Owner pays water, Tenant pays Gas, Electric and internet services. Small Pet OK, on approval of owner. Come see this beauty before she is gone! Call Connie for private viewing 562-824-4846 ... pets ok with restrictions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 Gundry Avenue have any available units?
3582 Gundry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3582 Gundry Avenue have?
Some of 3582 Gundry Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3582 Gundry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Gundry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Gundry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3582 Gundry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3582 Gundry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3582 Gundry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3582 Gundry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3582 Gundry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Gundry Avenue have a pool?
No, 3582 Gundry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3582 Gundry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3582 Gundry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Gundry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3582 Gundry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
