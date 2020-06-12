3582 Gundry Avenue

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED! Beautiful remodeled Back home in California Heights. Private front court yards with shade arbor and side yard for bbq or relax with a book, Private front and rear entrances. Spanish style, loads of light with french casement windows, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove, fridge, microwave and remodeled bathroom. Recessed lighting and ceiling fans, remodeled bathroom all new . Side by Side Laundry Hookups. Fireplace in the front room, gas heater in hall. Recessed lighting, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted front room ceiling. Great Area, schools, walk to shopping, transportation, restaurants and fun. Tree lined street. Street parking, and a private 1 car detached garage. Owner pays water, Tenant pays Gas, Electric and internet services. Small Pet OK, on approval of owner. Come see this beauty before she is gone! Call Connie for private viewing 562-824-4846 ... pets ok with restrictions!