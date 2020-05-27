3540 Orange Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

charming and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house located in the Cal Heights neighborhood of Long Beach. The property is very spacious and has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home also boasts a separate laundry area inside the unit with a washer and dryer to use for your convenience. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, an industrial-grade stove and a stainless steel modern refrigerator as well. There is a one-car garage that is available for you to use in the rear of the property. The home shares a sweet and inviting backyard with two other units located on the property. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays for all other utilities



(RLNE5665960)