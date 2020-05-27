3540 Orange Ave

Amenities
charming and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house located in the Cal Heights neighborhood of Long Beach. The property is very spacious and has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home also boasts a separate laundry area inside the unit with a washer and dryer to use for your convenience. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, an industrial-grade stove and a stainless steel modern refrigerator as well. There is a one-car garage that is available for you to use in the rear of the property. The home shares a sweet and inviting backyard with two other units located on the property. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays for all other utilities
(RLNE5665960)