Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3540 Orange Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3540 Orange Ave

3540 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
charming and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house located in the Cal Heights neighborhood of Long Beach. The property is very spacious and has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home also boasts a separate laundry area inside the unit with a washer and dryer to use for your convenience. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, an industrial-grade stove and a stainless steel modern refrigerator as well. There is a one-car garage that is available for you to use in the rear of the property. The home shares a sweet and inviting backyard with two other units located on the property. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays for all other utilities

(RLNE5665960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Orange Ave have any available units?
3540 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Orange Ave have?
Some of 3540 Orange Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Orange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Orange Ave offers parking.
Does 3540 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Orange Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 3540 Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 3540 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 Orange Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

