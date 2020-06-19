All apartments in Long Beach
3517 E 2nd Street

3517 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3517 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This stunning vintage residence offers authentic Spanish charm and ideal location – two blocks to the beach and walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Belmont Shore. Built in 1929 and located in the Bluff Park Historic District, this property includes three units, four garages, a pool and spa, and a laundry facility. The available apartment is the upper back unit with approximately 725 square feet of living area and features a spacious living room, a single bedroom, one full bathroom, a large walk-in closet, kitchen with separate dining area, and private front porch that connects to both the dining and livings areas - ideal for outdoor dining/seating. This gorgeous apartment is filled with natural light and looks down on a sparkling pool and spa. The apartment has no adjoining walls and no residents above or below, and includes a single car garage for parking. A second garage space – for either parking or storage - is also available for an additional $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 E 2nd Street have any available units?
3517 E 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 3517 E 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3517 E 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3517 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3517 E 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3517 E 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 3517 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 E 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3517 E 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 3517 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3517 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 E 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.

