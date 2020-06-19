3517 E 2nd Street

Amenities

This stunning vintage residence offers authentic Spanish charm and ideal location – two blocks to the beach and walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Belmont Shore. Built in 1929 and located in the Bluff Park Historic District, this property includes three units, four garages, a pool and spa, and a laundry facility. The available apartment is the upper back unit with approximately 725 square feet of living area and features a spacious living room, a single bedroom, one full bathroom, a large walk-in closet, kitchen with separate dining area, and private front porch that connects to both the dining and livings areas - ideal for outdoor dining/seating. This gorgeous apartment is filled with natural light and looks down on a sparkling pool and spa. The apartment has no adjoining walls and no residents above or below, and includes a single car garage for parking. A second garage space – for either parking or storage - is also available for an additional $150 per month.