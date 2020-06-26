3516 Karen Avenue

Amenities

Super nice 3 bedroom/1 bath 1219 sq ft./5000 sq. ft lot Carson Park/Plaza home. 2 car detached with opener. Home has paint two-tone inside/outside, remodeled bathroom with Kohler tub, white subway tile, Moen fixtures, espresso vanity and gray 12x24 tile floor. Refinished hardwood floors in dark walnut finish, central heating, wall AC unit in living room, ceiling fans, smooth ceilings, new plugs/switches, large covered patio plus grassy backyard with Orange tree that produces incredible tasting oranges. Super nice area with excellent schools (Newcomb K-8 and Millikan). Close to El Dorado Park, Los Alamitos/Rossmoor/Cypress and CSULB! Rent is $2695 per month, $2500 security deposit. Includes gardener every other week.