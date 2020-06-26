All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:58 AM

3516 Karen Avenue

3516 Karen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Karen Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice 3 bedroom/1 bath 1219 sq ft./5000 sq. ft lot Carson Park/Plaza home. 2 car detached with opener. Home has paint two-tone inside/outside, remodeled bathroom with Kohler tub, white subway tile, Moen fixtures, espresso vanity and gray 12x24 tile floor. Refinished hardwood floors in dark walnut finish, central heating, wall AC unit in living room, ceiling fans, smooth ceilings, new plugs/switches, large covered patio plus grassy backyard with Orange tree that produces incredible tasting oranges. Super nice area with excellent schools (Newcomb K-8 and Millikan). Close to El Dorado Park, Los Alamitos/Rossmoor/Cypress and CSULB! Rent is $2695 per month, $2500 security deposit. Includes gardener every other week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Karen Avenue have any available units?
3516 Karen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Karen Avenue have?
Some of 3516 Karen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Karen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Karen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Karen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Karen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3516 Karen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Karen Avenue offers parking.
Does 3516 Karen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Karen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Karen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3516 Karen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Karen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3516 Karen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Karen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Karen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
