3516 E 2nd Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Incredible Jr 1 Br/1Ba - Property Id: 61375



Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style apartment home in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."

- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;

- modern kitchen with island, designer quartz countertop, brand new stainless still appliances, including a refrigerator;

- flooring is custom, new, wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;

- walk-in closet;

- on-site laundry facility conveniently located, recently renovated.

New ownership and management!

Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches.

Pets gladly accepted.

DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!

