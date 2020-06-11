3516 E 2nd Street

Amenities
Incredible Jr 1 Br/1Ba - Property Id: 61375
Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style apartment home in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."
- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;
- modern kitchen with island, designer quartz countertop, brand new stainless still appliances, including a refrigerator;
- flooring is custom, new, wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;
- walk-in closet;
- on-site laundry facility conveniently located, recently renovated.
New ownership and management!
Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches.
Pets gladly accepted.
DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61375
