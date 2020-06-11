All apartments in Long Beach
3516 E 2nd Street

3516 2nd Street · (714) 726-9307
Location

3516 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Incredible Jr 1 Br/1Ba - Property Id: 61375

Come and live with us in a beach style, newly remodeled, modern style apartment home in Long Beach, on Historical District " Bluff Park ."
- Stylish floor plan offers a spacious, air-conditioned living area;
- modern kitchen with island, designer quartz countertop, brand new stainless still appliances, including a refrigerator;
- flooring is custom, new, wood plank like floor, in the entire apartment;
- walk-in closet;
- on-site laundry facility conveniently located, recently renovated.
New ownership and management!
Walking distance to award-winning shopping and restaurants and beautiful beaches.
Pets gladly accepted.
DON'T THINK TOO MUCH ABOUT IT; THIS APARTMENT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61375
Property Id 61375

(RLNE5852722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 E 2nd Street have any available units?
3516 E 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 3516 E 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3516 E 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 E 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3516 E 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 3516 E 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3516 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 3516 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3516 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3516 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 E 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
