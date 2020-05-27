Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3508 Knoxville Available 08/15/19 Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Prime Long Beach Location! - Now Leasing! Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath Carson Park home that has been updated and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1700 square feet of living space. The spacious formal living room opens to a huge family room and boasts beautifully upgraded wood laminate floors, a crackling fireplace, and a sliding glass door that opens the private rear yard with a pool, artificial turf and a covered patio. The gourmet kitchen has also been upgraded to include maple cabinets and comes equipped with a refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and a stove. The master bedroom is located at the front of the home and features dual wardrobe closets, a ceiling fan, and and en-suite bathroom, while the three remaining bedrooms are located at the rear of the home and share a main hallway bath.



There is an attached 2 car garage that has a partitioned workshop and a laundry area (washer/dryer included) and features direct access to the house. Gardening and pool service are included and pets are considered. Located in prime Carson Park, just blocks from El Dorado Park, Los Altos Shopping and Cal State Long Beach.



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Jeannine at 562.972.1980 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE5078804)