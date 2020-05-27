All apartments in Long Beach
3508 Knoxville
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3508 Knoxville

3508 Knoxville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Knoxville Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3508 Knoxville Available 08/15/19 Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Prime Long Beach Location! - Now Leasing! Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath Carson Park home that has been updated and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1700 square feet of living space. The spacious formal living room opens to a huge family room and boasts beautifully upgraded wood laminate floors, a crackling fireplace, and a sliding glass door that opens the private rear yard with a pool, artificial turf and a covered patio. The gourmet kitchen has also been upgraded to include maple cabinets and comes equipped with a refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and a stove. The master bedroom is located at the front of the home and features dual wardrobe closets, a ceiling fan, and and en-suite bathroom, while the three remaining bedrooms are located at the rear of the home and share a main hallway bath.

There is an attached 2 car garage that has a partitioned workshop and a laundry area (washer/dryer included) and features direct access to the house. Gardening and pool service are included and pets are considered. Located in prime Carson Park, just blocks from El Dorado Park, Los Altos Shopping and Cal State Long Beach.

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Jeannine at 562.972.1980 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE5078804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Knoxville have any available units?
3508 Knoxville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Knoxville have?
Some of 3508 Knoxville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Knoxville currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Knoxville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Knoxville pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 Knoxville is pet friendly.
Does 3508 Knoxville offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Knoxville offers parking.
Does 3508 Knoxville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 Knoxville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Knoxville have a pool?
Yes, 3508 Knoxville has a pool.
Does 3508 Knoxville have accessible units?
No, 3508 Knoxville does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Knoxville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Knoxville has units with dishwashers.
