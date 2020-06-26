333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet and Spacious Two-Bedroom Condo Close to Beach - Spacious downstairs condo available in highly sought after Park Bermuda, a beautifully landscaped, gated complex blocks from Alamitos and Junipero Beach and minutes away from the restaurants and stores of Retro Row and 4th Street. This quiet retreat features newly renovated cabinetry and kitchen bar as well as new flooring throughout living areas. The guest bedroom boasts over-sized closets plus an adjacent bathroom with bathtub. The master suite is quite spacious and includes over-sized mirrored closets and an attached bathroom with built-in cosmetic vanity and shower. The large outdoor patio just off of the living room is the perfect space to enjoy the cool ocean breeze. The condo includes a private one car garage.



Available immediately for one-year lease.

**Please call or message Lauren at (202) 991-7423 for more information and showings**



1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others

2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent

3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions

4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)

5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)

6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.

7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students



