All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A

333 Junipero Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

333 Junipero Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet and Spacious Two-Bedroom Condo Close to Beach - Spacious downstairs condo available in highly sought after Park Bermuda, a beautifully landscaped, gated complex blocks from Alamitos and Junipero Beach and minutes away from the restaurants and stores of Retro Row and 4th Street. This quiet retreat features newly renovated cabinetry and kitchen bar as well as new flooring throughout living areas. The guest bedroom boasts over-sized closets plus an adjacent bathroom with bathtub. The master suite is quite spacious and includes over-sized mirrored closets and an attached bathroom with built-in cosmetic vanity and shower. The large outdoor patio just off of the living room is the perfect space to enjoy the cool ocean breeze. The condo includes a private one car garage.

Available immediately for one-year lease.
**Please call or message Lauren at (202) 991-7423 for more information and showings**

1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others
2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent
3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions
4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)
5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)
6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.
7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students

(RLNE4937883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A have any available units?
333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A have?
Some of 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A currently offering any rent specials?
333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A pet-friendly?
No, 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A offer parking?
Yes, 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A offers parking.
Does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A have a pool?
No, 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A does not have a pool.
Does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A have accessible units?
No, 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A does not have accessible units.
Does 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 JUNIPERO AVE #1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine