Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12

315 Gladys Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Gladys Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the city of Long Beach. The apartment is approximately 800 square feet with laminate wood flooring, new two tone paint, new granite kitchen countertops, new kitchen and bathroom tile flooring, tile shower wall, stove, ceiling fan, blinds, 1 car garage, and onsite laundry room. The apartment is located in the very cute Belmont Heights neighborhood of Long Beach and very close to Downtown. The owner will accept 1 pet under 15 pounds. The refrigerator is provided in "as is" condition. Hurry, this unit won't last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 have any available units?
315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 have?
Some of 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 currently offering any rent specials?
315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 is pet friendly.
Does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 offer parking?
Yes, 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 offers parking.
Does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 have a pool?
No, 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 does not have a pool.
Does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 have accessible units?
No, 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

