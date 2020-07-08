315 Gladys Avenue Unit: 12

Amenities

We are proudly offering for rent this large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the city of Long Beach. The apartment is approximately 800 square feet with laminate wood flooring, new two tone paint, new granite kitchen countertops, new kitchen and bathroom tile flooring, tile shower wall, stove, ceiling fan, blinds, 1 car garage, and onsite laundry room. The apartment is located in the very cute Belmont Heights neighborhood of Long Beach and very close to Downtown. The owner will accept 1 pet under 15 pounds. The refrigerator is provided in "as is" condition. Hurry, this unit won't last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.