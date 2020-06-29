All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 312 Coronado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
312 Coronado Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

312 Coronado Avenue

312 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

312 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
yoga
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
Great opportunity to live in the prime Bluff Heights location of Long Beach. This is a Single Family home with 3 unit multiplex in the back. This front house is a beautifully maintained Craftsman with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Freshly painted interior, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and original wood flooring in the family room. One minute to Mann Elementary School and half a mile to the Beach, twelve minutes walking where you can join the masses partaking in Yoga on the Bluff!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
312 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 312 Coronado Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 312 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 Coronado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine