312 Coronado Avenue

Great opportunity to live in the prime Bluff Heights location of Long Beach. This is a Single Family home with 3 unit multiplex in the back. This front house is a beautifully maintained Craftsman with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Freshly painted interior, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and original wood flooring in the family room. One minute to Mann Elementary School and half a mile to the Beach, twelve minutes walking where you can join the masses partaking in Yoga on the Bluff!