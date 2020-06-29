312 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated yoga oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities yoga

Great opportunity to live in the prime Bluff Heights location of Long Beach. This is a Single Family home with 3 unit multiplex in the back. This front house is a beautifully maintained Craftsman with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Freshly painted interior, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and original wood flooring in the family room. One minute to Mann Elementary School and half a mile to the Beach, twelve minutes walking where you can join the masses partaking in Yoga on the Bluff!