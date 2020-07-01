All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3105 E. 6th St C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3105 E. 6th St C
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

3105 E. 6th St C

3105 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3105 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious THREE bedroom in Rose Park South - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit in Rose Park South has all new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has granite counters and comes with a stove and built in microwave plus washer dryer hook ups. There is plenty of storage in the bedroom and linen closets, large master bedroom. A one-car garage plus additional parking space. A small, well behaved pet will be considered with completed application. Located at 3105 E. 6th St., Unit C, Long Beach CA 90814. Call today for a viewing appointment: (562) 233-9999

(RLNE5655713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 E. 6th St C have any available units?
3105 E. 6th St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 E. 6th St C have?
Some of 3105 E. 6th St C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 E. 6th St C currently offering any rent specials?
3105 E. 6th St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 E. 6th St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 E. 6th St C is pet friendly.
Does 3105 E. 6th St C offer parking?
Yes, 3105 E. 6th St C offers parking.
Does 3105 E. 6th St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 E. 6th St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 E. 6th St C have a pool?
No, 3105 E. 6th St C does not have a pool.
Does 3105 E. 6th St C have accessible units?
No, 3105 E. 6th St C does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 E. 6th St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 E. 6th St C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine