3105 E. 6th St C

Spacious THREE bedroom in Rose Park South - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit in Rose Park South has all new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has granite counters and comes with a stove and built in microwave plus washer dryer hook ups. There is plenty of storage in the bedroom and linen closets, large master bedroom. A one-car garage plus additional parking space. A small, well behaved pet will be considered with completed application. Located at 3105 E. 6th St., Unit C, Long Beach CA 90814. Call today for a viewing appointment: (562) 233-9999



