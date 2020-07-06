3044 e vista st - 2

Amenities
3046 rear small green house... behind the front white house. Stand Alone House.
Furnished corporate rental
----Long Term rental $1850/mo 6 months+
----Short term rental $1950/mo or $800/week
Traveling nurses and corporate rentals are welcome. Short term vacation rental is OK see differences in rates for short or long term options
Quiet neighborhood blocks from the beach!
Cute quaint stand alone house.
Fantastic area of long beach 5 min walk to beach.
Rear house. Three houses on a shared lot
5 min walk to beach
Includes free washer/ dryer
New Stainless steel range
Bluff heights! Historic neighborhood!
Small cute kitchen cute little home in back.
2 on one lot. (Two houses sharing one lot.)
Very small bedroom "Junior One Bedroom"
500sf
$1700 security deposit
No shared walls
Belmont Heights area. Bluff Heights Bluff Park Long Beach Historic Neighborhood!
Small Patio Yard.
Sorry no on parking available on the property.
credit FICO 600+.
no evictions
Small triplex, all three stand alone houses
Laundry included