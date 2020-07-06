3044 e vista st - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3046 rear small green house... behind the front white house. Stand Alone House.



Furnished corporate rental



----Long Term rental $1850/mo 6 months+

----Short term rental $1950/mo or $800/week

Traveling nurses and corporate rentals are welcome. Short term vacation rental is OK see differences in rates for short or long term options



Quiet neighborhood blocks from the beach!

Cute quaint stand alone house.

Fantastic area of long beach 5 min walk to beach.



Rear house. Three houses on a shared lot



5 min walk to beach



Includes free washer/ dryer

New Stainless steel range



Bluff heights! Historic neighborhood!



Small cute kitchen cute little home in back.

2 on one lot. (Two houses sharing one lot.)

Very small bedroom "Junior One Bedroom"

500sf

$1700 security deposit



No shared walls



Belmont Heights area. Bluff Heights Bluff Park Long Beach Historic Neighborhood!



Small Patio Yard.



Sorry no on parking available on the property.



credit FICO 600+.

no evictions

Small triplex, all three stand alone houses

Laundry included