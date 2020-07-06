All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3044 e vista st - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3044 e vista st - 2
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

3044 e vista st - 2

3044 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3044 Vista Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3046 rear small green house... behind the front white house. Stand Alone House.

Furnished corporate rental

----Long Term rental $1850/mo 6 months+
----Short term rental $1950/mo or $800/week
Traveling nurses and corporate rentals are welcome. Short term vacation rental is OK see differences in rates for short or long term options

Quiet neighborhood blocks from the beach!
Cute quaint stand alone house.
Fantastic area of long beach 5 min walk to beach.

Rear house. Three houses on a shared lot

5 min walk to beach

Includes free washer/ dryer
New Stainless steel range

Bluff heights! Historic neighborhood!

Small cute kitchen cute little home in back.
2 on one lot. (Two houses sharing one lot.)
Very small bedroom "Junior One Bedroom"
500sf
$1700 security deposit

No shared walls

Belmont Heights area. Bluff Heights Bluff Park Long Beach Historic Neighborhood!

Small Patio Yard.

Sorry no on parking available on the property.

credit FICO 600+.
no evictions
Small triplex, all three stand alone houses
Laundry included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 e vista st - 2 have any available units?
3044 e vista st - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 e vista st - 2 have?
Some of 3044 e vista st - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 e vista st - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3044 e vista st - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 e vista st - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3044 e vista st - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3044 e vista st - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3044 e vista st - 2 offers parking.
Does 3044 e vista st - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3044 e vista st - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 e vista st - 2 have a pool?
No, 3044 e vista st - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3044 e vista st - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3044 e vista st - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 e vista st - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 e vista st - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine