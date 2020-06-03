Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

2928 Ladoga Ave. Available 09/04/19 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Plaza Area Home with Upgraded Kitchen! - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home is located in a Prime Plaza Area Neighborhood, just a few blocks from El Dorado Regional Park and Cal State Long Beach! The home has been freshly painted and features beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. The main entry opens to the spacious living area that has dual windows flanking the wood burning fireplace and offering a great view of the private rear yard. There is an attached formal dining area and a guest bathroom off the living room, and the large galley kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and tiled counters, a small breakfast area and tiled counters. There is an adjacent service porch that has added storage and hookups for a washer and gas dryer. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and share a main hallway bathroom and there is added hallway storage. The rear yard features gated driveway, a detached 2 car garage, a raised porch area, and a large lawn.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



