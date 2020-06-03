All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

2928 Ladoga Ave.

2928 Ladoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Ladoga Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2928 Ladoga Ave. Available 09/04/19 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Plaza Area Home with Upgraded Kitchen! - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home is located in a Prime Plaza Area Neighborhood, just a few blocks from El Dorado Regional Park and Cal State Long Beach! The home has been freshly painted and features beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. The main entry opens to the spacious living area that has dual windows flanking the wood burning fireplace and offering a great view of the private rear yard. There is an attached formal dining area and a guest bathroom off the living room, and the large galley kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and tiled counters, a small breakfast area and tiled counters. There is an adjacent service porch that has added storage and hookups for a washer and gas dryer. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and share a main hallway bathroom and there is added hallway storage. The rear yard features gated driveway, a detached 2 car garage, a raised porch area, and a large lawn.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5115190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Ladoga Ave. have any available units?
2928 Ladoga Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Ladoga Ave. have?
Some of 2928 Ladoga Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Ladoga Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Ladoga Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Ladoga Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Ladoga Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Ladoga Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Ladoga Ave. offers parking.
Does 2928 Ladoga Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Ladoga Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Ladoga Ave. have a pool?
No, 2928 Ladoga Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Ladoga Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2928 Ladoga Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Ladoga Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Ladoga Ave. has units with dishwashers.
