Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2918 East 1st Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2918 East 1st Street

2918 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2918 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2918 East 1st Street Available 10/15/19 Exceptional Duplex Home in Upscale Bluff Park - Walk to the Beach! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is the street level unit in the upscale Bluff Park neighborhood of Long Beach. Completely renovated with exceptional attention to detail.

Historic Bluff Park offers the urban sophistication of a large city with a classic California beach town vibe. One block to the beach and close to all the amenities of great shopping, restaurants, museums, and a thriving arts and cultural scene.

Shared yard space offers artistically designed landscaping and patio space. Comes with a one car detached garage at the rear of the property.

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a very special home and the California beach community lifestyle with an easy commute to almost anywhere.

Offered by LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556
Fair Housing Opportunity

Shown by appointment: Contact Alan@LRSRM.com

(RLNE4590192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 East 1st Street have any available units?
2918 East 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 2918 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2918 East 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2918 East 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2918 East 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2918 East 1st Street offers parking.
Does 2918 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 East 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 2918 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2918 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 2918 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 East 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 East 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 East 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
