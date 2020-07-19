Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2918 East 1st Street Available 10/15/19 Exceptional Duplex Home in Upscale Bluff Park - Walk to the Beach! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is the street level unit in the upscale Bluff Park neighborhood of Long Beach. Completely renovated with exceptional attention to detail.



Historic Bluff Park offers the urban sophistication of a large city with a classic California beach town vibe. One block to the beach and close to all the amenities of great shopping, restaurants, museums, and a thriving arts and cultural scene.



Shared yard space offers artistically designed landscaping and patio space. Comes with a one car detached garage at the rear of the property.



This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a very special home and the California beach community lifestyle with an easy commute to almost anywhere.



Offered by LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556

Fair Housing Opportunity



Shown by appointment: Contact Alan@LRSRM.com



(RLNE4590192)