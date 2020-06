Amenities

This is a second floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment; Kitchen has a new stove and washer and dryer hookup; Hard wood floors throughout the apartment. The rent is $1,700 per month with a security deposit of $1,700. To move in $3,400; NO Government programs accepted. It is ready to move in immediately.

No Pets Allowed



