Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

2805 E. 3rd St. #9

2805 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

2805 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Bluff Heights, Minutes from Beach! - Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom third floor condo in the Bluff Heights neighborhood of Long Beach. Located just minutes from the beach, this upgraded condo is sure to impress! Features include: generously sized kitchen with plenty of counter space, electric stove and dishwasher; dining area with additional storage, living room with cozy fireplace, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, master bathroom with dual vanity, balcony, community rec room, laundry facilities on each floor, centralized parking garage with two assigned tandem parking spaces with additional storage areas.

Please call for showing appointments!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 have any available units?
2805 E. 3rd St. #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 have?
Some of 2805 E. 3rd St. #9's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2805 E. 3rd St. #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 pet-friendly?
No, 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 offer parking?
Yes, 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 does offer parking.
Does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 have a pool?
No, 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 have accessible units?
No, 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 E. 3rd St. #9 has units with dishwashers.
