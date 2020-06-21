2805 E. 3rd St. #9

Amenities
Fabulous 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Bluff Heights, Minutes from Beach! - Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom third floor condo in the Bluff Heights neighborhood of Long Beach. Located just minutes from the beach, this upgraded condo is sure to impress! Features include: generously sized kitchen with plenty of counter space, electric stove and dishwasher; dining area with additional storage, living room with cozy fireplace, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, master bathroom with dual vanity, balcony, community rec room, laundry facilities on each floor, centralized parking garage with two assigned tandem parking spaces with additional storage areas.
Please call for showing appointments!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4656068)