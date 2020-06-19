2729 East 7th Street

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE: 01/26 from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm Newly renovated, light and bright, one-bedroom apartment located in a fourplex. The unit is on the second floor and was completely renovated from top to bottom early this year, including all new appliances. The new kitchen includes a quartz countertop, new refrigerator, and new range early this year. New carpet flooring and new windows were installed during the renovation. The renovation also added a new sink, toilet, and tub/shower. There is a wall unit A/C in both the living room and bedroom. The apartment is located in a prime location which is walking distance and just minutes away from all the shops and restaurants on 4th street. There is an on-site laundry room with coin-operated washer and dryer. As a bonus feature, the apartment comes with a one-car garage that has a new garage door opener.



