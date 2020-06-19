All apartments in Long Beach
2729 East 7th Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2729 East 7th Street

2729 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2729 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE: 01/26 from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm Newly renovated, light and bright, one-bedroom apartment located in a fourplex. The unit is on the second floor and was completely renovated from top to bottom early this year, including all new appliances. The new kitchen includes a quartz countertop, new refrigerator, and new range early this year. New carpet flooring and new windows were installed during the renovation. The renovation also added a new sink, toilet, and tub/shower. There is a wall unit A/C in both the living room and bedroom. The apartment is located in a prime location which is walking distance and just minutes away from all the shops and restaurants on 4th street. There is an on-site laundry room with coin-operated washer and dryer. As a bonus feature, the apartment comes with a one-car garage that has a new garage door opener.

(RLNE5572261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 East 7th Street have any available units?
2729 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 East 7th Street have?
Some of 2729 East 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2729 East 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2729 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2729 East 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2729 East 7th Street offers parking.
Does 2729 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 East 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2729 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2729 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2729 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
