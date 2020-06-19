All apartments in Long Beach
271 Newport Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

271 Newport Ave

271 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

271 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous flat in Belmont Heights

A very spacious and beautifully furnished 1/1 in the Belmont Heights area of Long Beach.

Amenities and features:

full size washer & dryer
hardwood floors
private front and side porch
tree=lined street in very safe (walk-able) neighborhood
walk to restaurants, bars and market
15 minute walk to beach
close to Belmont Shore
very private first floor unit in a large triplex (other 2 units are permanent residents)
plenty of street parking

As with all my units it is fully furnished and equipped and includes all utilities, TV and high speed internet. All you need is your personal belongings!

Note: not available in June & July of every year. But if you want to stay long term I have other units for you to stay during these 2 months.

Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!
Currently we have:
2019 Tesla Model 3
2018 Mercedes GLA250
2020 Kia Telluride
2013 Mini Cooper Roadster

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

