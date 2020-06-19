271 Newport Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous flat in Belmont Heights
A very spacious and beautifully furnished 1/1 in the Belmont Heights area of Long Beach.
Amenities and features:
full size washer & dryer
hardwood floors
private front and side porch
tree=lined street in very safe (walk-able) neighborhood
walk to restaurants, bars and market
15 minute walk to beach
close to Belmont Shore
very private first floor unit in a large triplex (other 2 units are permanent residents)
plenty of street parking
As with all my units it is fully furnished and equipped and includes all utilities, TV and high speed internet. All you need is your personal belongings!
Note: not available in June & July of every year. But if you want to stay long term I have other units for you to stay during these 2 months.
Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!
Currently we have:
2019 Tesla Model 3
2018 Mercedes GLA250
2020 Kia Telluride
2013 Mini Cooper Roadster