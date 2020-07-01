Amenities

Classic Belmont Heights beauty! - This beautiful Belmont Heights house is a real gem. Built in 1911, this home comes with 2 bedrooms plus an office/den and 1 1/4 bathrooms in approximately 1500 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The expansive living room is very light, bright, and airy. The house comes with a formal dining room and an adjacent large office or den. The kitchen was recently remodeled with Quartz counters, refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. There is a private laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. The bedrooms are very large and come with tons of storage. The largest bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and an attached baby's room or office. This house has forced air heat and air conditioning. A large one car garage is included in the rent. There is a private fenced backyard area.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 271 Grand Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



