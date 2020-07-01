All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

271 Grand Ave.

271 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

271 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic Belmont Heights beauty! - This beautiful Belmont Heights house is a real gem. Built in 1911, this home comes with 2 bedrooms plus an office/den and 1 1/4 bathrooms in approximately 1500 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The expansive living room is very light, bright, and airy. The house comes with a formal dining room and an adjacent large office or den. The kitchen was recently remodeled with Quartz counters, refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. There is a private laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. The bedrooms are very large and come with tons of storage. The largest bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and an attached baby's room or office. This house has forced air heat and air conditioning. A large one car garage is included in the rent. There is a private fenced backyard area.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 271 Grand Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5652379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Grand Ave. have any available units?
271 Grand Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 Grand Ave. have?
Some of 271 Grand Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Grand Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
271 Grand Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Grand Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 Grand Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 271 Grand Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 271 Grand Ave. offers parking.
Does 271 Grand Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Grand Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Grand Ave. have a pool?
No, 271 Grand Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 271 Grand Ave. have accessible units?
No, 271 Grand Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Grand Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Grand Ave. has units with dishwashers.

