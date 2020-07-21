2709 Josie Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.3/4 bath with garage and parking- OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY, 8/10/2019 11AM-1PM - Remodeled and Newly painted in and out!



Features:

* 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath

* Detached 2 car garage

* New kitchen

* Granite counter tops

* New gas stove

* Washer/ dryer hook ups

* Huge Back yard with new trees

* Across the street from Millikan High

* Across from Emerson Elementary

* Two miles from Los Alamitos High

* Central Air

* Ceiling fans throughout

* Back patio

* Gardener included

* Garage with remote



Call Xacil to tour: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921



(RLNE5034587)