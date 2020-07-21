All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2709 Josie Avenue

2709 Josie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Josie Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1.3/4 bath with garage and parking- OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY, 8/10/2019 11AM-1PM - Remodeled and Newly painted in and out!

Features:
* 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath
* Detached 2 car garage
* New kitchen
* Granite counter tops
* New gas stove
* Washer/ dryer hook ups
* Huge Back yard with new trees
* Across the street from Millikan High
* Across from Emerson Elementary
* Two miles from Los Alamitos High
* Central Air
* Ceiling fans throughout
* Back patio
* Gardener included
* Garage with remote

Call Xacil to tour: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921

(RLNE5034587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Josie Avenue have any available units?
2709 Josie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Josie Avenue have?
Some of 2709 Josie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Josie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Josie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Josie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Josie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Josie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Josie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2709 Josie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Josie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Josie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Josie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Josie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Josie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Josie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Josie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
