2601 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

Resort style living at its best along with stunning north facing views. The Versailles Condominiums offers many resort-like amenities including a pool, private party room, sauna, on-site manager and below ground garage parking. Across the street from this iconic building you will find the sparkling blue Pacific along with 5 miles of a walking/biking path. This building is conveniently located in historic Bluff Park and is mid-way between downtown and Belmont Shore. The unit, which has just been re-carpeted and freshened up, offers floor to ceiling windows in all room to bring in beautiful natural light along with a private balcony. What a wonderful way to live!