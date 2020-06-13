All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

2601 E Ocean Boulevard

2601 East Ocean Boulevard · (562) 346-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
sauna
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Resort style living at its best along with stunning north facing views. The Versailles Condominiums offers many resort-like amenities including a pool, private party room, sauna, on-site manager and below ground garage parking. Across the street from this iconic building you will find the sparkling blue Pacific along with 5 miles of a walking/biking path. This building is conveniently located in historic Bluff Park and is mid-way between downtown and Belmont Shore. The unit, which has just been re-carpeted and freshened up, offers floor to ceiling windows in all room to bring in beautiful natural light along with a private balcony. What a wonderful way to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2601 E Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2601 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2601 E Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2601 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2601 E Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2601 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2601 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 E Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
