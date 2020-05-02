All apartments in Long Beach
2515 Olive Avenue
2515 Olive Avenue

2515 Olive Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Olive Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806
Sunrise Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.ppmlist.com for more information ***

Address: 2515 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806

- Rent: $1,195 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,600 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.

- Fresh paint throughout
- New Vinyl Plank flooring throughout
- New window blinds throughout
- New bathroom vanity & medicine cabinet
- Re-glazed shower & tub
- New light fixtures & ceiling fan
- Kitchen appliances: New Stainless Steel Gas Stove
- One parking space included
- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for their own electric, gas, and trash

*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to view our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Olive Avenue have any available units?
2515 Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Olive Avenue have?
Some of 2515 Olive Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
