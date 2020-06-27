All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

246 E 47th St

246 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 East 47th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Remodeled 3BD/2BA Home with a Private Yard and 2 Car Garage - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Month Rent

This Enormous 3BD/2BA home in the beautiful Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach features stunning wood floors and double paned windows which let in plenty of natural light throughout. With plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a built in stove and microwave. This must see home has so much room to live. More pictures coming as work finishes, but don't wait to see it in person.

Outside you will find your own private yard and 2 car garage. This house is cable ready with central heating, a window mounted AC, and all new ceiling fans. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. Must make 3 times the rent. No Smoking. Dogs OK. No evictions please.

This building is managed by a professional property management company. To submit a rental application, please visit our website at NPSManagement.com

Contact the office at (562) 528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE5150992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 E 47th St have any available units?
246 E 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 E 47th St have?
Some of 246 E 47th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 E 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
246 E 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 E 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 E 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 246 E 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 246 E 47th St offers parking.
Does 246 E 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 E 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 E 47th St have a pool?
No, 246 E 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 246 E 47th St have accessible units?
Yes, 246 E 47th St has accessible units.
Does 246 E 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 E 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
