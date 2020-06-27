246 E 47th St

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Remodeled 3BD/2BA Home with a Private Yard and 2 Car Garage - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Month Rent



This Enormous 3BD/2BA home in the beautiful Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach features stunning wood floors and double paned windows which let in plenty of natural light throughout. With plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a built in stove and microwave. This must see home has so much room to live. More pictures coming as work finishes, but don't wait to see it in person.



Outside you will find your own private yard and 2 car garage. This house is cable ready with central heating, a window mounted AC, and all new ceiling fans. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. Must make 3 times the rent. No Smoking. Dogs OK. No evictions please.



This building is managed by a professional property management company. To submit a rental application, please visit our website at NPSManagement.com



Contact the office at (562) 528-8100 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



(RLNE5150992)