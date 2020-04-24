All apartments in Long Beach
2314 Palo Verde Avenue
2314 Palo Verde Avenue

2314 Palo Verde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! home in highly desirable area of Long Beach. 2 BR + BR/Den, LED lighted ceiling fans in each BR, 1 Bath with laundry room with washer & new gas dryer on side porch, huge back yard with fruit bearing orange tree. Kitchen appliances with wood cabinets, double pane windows, wall air unit, LED lighting and high grade wood style vinyl flooring through most of the home and patterned vinyl in k. 1 car attached garage with garage door opener plus with driveway parking. Prime location, near Cal State LB, VA Hospital, Shopping, El Dorado Regional Park, 405 & 605 freeways. Easy access to beach & Belmont Shore, LB. Can be leased as furnished. See pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue have any available units?
2314 Palo Verde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue have?
Some of 2314 Palo Verde Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Palo Verde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Palo Verde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Palo Verde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Palo Verde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Palo Verde Avenue offers parking.
Does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Palo Verde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue have a pool?
No, 2314 Palo Verde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2314 Palo Verde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Palo Verde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Palo Verde Avenue has units with dishwashers.
